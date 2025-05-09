59.4 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, May 9, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency PreparednessFEMA

Last Chance for FEMA Aid After April Storms in Kentucky

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Welcome to Kentucky road sign at the state border

FEMA is encouraging eligible Kentucky disaster survivors to apply for assistance programs including Child Care, Serious Needs Assistance and Displacement Assistance before the June 25 deadline. Do not miss out on assistance that may be available to you because of a missed deadline.

Homeowners and renters in Anderson, Butler, Carroll, Christian, Clark, Franklin, Hardin, Hopkins, Jessamine, McCracken, Mercer, Owen and Woodford counties who suffered loss caused by the April severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides may be eligible for assistance.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
Coast Guard Offloads $5.4M in Seized Cocaine Following Drug-Smuggling Interdiction
Next article
Don Holstead Named Assistant Director of FBI Counterterrorism Division
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals