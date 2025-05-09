FEMA is encouraging eligible Kentucky disaster survivors to apply for assistance programs including Child Care, Serious Needs Assistance and Displacement Assistance before the June 25 deadline. Do not miss out on assistance that may be available to you because of a missed deadline.

Homeowners and renters in Anderson, Butler, Carroll, Christian, Clark, Franklin, Hardin, Hopkins, Jessamine, McCracken, Mercer, Owen and Woodford counties who suffered loss caused by the April severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides may be eligible for assistance.

The original announcement can be found here.