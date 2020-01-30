LISTEN: FEMA’s Marty Bahamonde on the Importance of Leadership During a Crisis

Leadership empowers people. That is the message Marty Bahamonde shares on the latest episode of NYC Emergency Management’s Prep Talk.

Bahamonde, who serves as director of the disaster operations division for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) office of external affairs, outlines the key steps to effective leadership and provides the tools leaders can use to inspire colleagues with a vision for success. Bahamonde, who has been directly involved in more than 100 disaster responses ranging from hurricanes and tornadoes to earthquakes, reveals his biggest challenges as a leader, discusses the importance of timeliness in crisis communications, and emphasizes the significance of meeting the needs of survivors during an emergency response. He also offers words of encouragement for anyone doubtful about their leadership abilities.

“Don’t be afraid of what’s in front of you. When you can push through that fear and uncertainty, on the other side is confidence, and when you get to the other side, it’s empowering,” Bahamonde said.

You can listen to the latest episode on SoundCloud, iTunes, and Spreaker.

