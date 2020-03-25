LISTEN: Government Actions on the Front Lines of the Opioid Epidemic

On Podcast from Washington, sheltering-in-place NACCHO government affairs team members Ian Goldstein and Eli Briggs discuss the government actions taken since the president declared a national emergency. They also discuss how funding is being distributed to state health departments and directly-funded local health departments over the next few weeks.

Later in the program, Ian sits down with Barbara Marsh, Assistant to the Health Commissioner, Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County, OH. They discuss how her health department has been able to curb the opioid epidemic in the community, and how members of her local health department deal with substance-use tragedies as members of the community.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)