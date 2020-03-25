Lethal doses of heroin, carfentanil, and fentanyl (DEA photo)

LISTEN: Government Actions on the Front Lines of the Opioid Epidemic

On Podcast from Washington, sheltering-in-place NACCHO government affairs team members Ian Goldstein and Eli Briggs discuss the government actions taken since the president declared a national emergency. They also discuss how funding is being distributed to state health departments and directly-funded local health departments over the next few weeks.

Later in the program, Ian sits down with Barbara Marsh, Assistant to the Health Commissioner, Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County, OH. They discuss how her health department has been able to curb the opioid epidemic in the community, and   how members of her local health department deal with substance-use tragedies as members of the community.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Emergency Preparedness

Go to Top