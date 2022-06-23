LISTEN: HSToday Managing Editor Bridget Johnson Discusses ‘Crowdsourcing’ Conflict and Implications for Emergency Managers

HSToday Managing Editor Bridget Johnson joined the Crisis. Conflict. Emergency Management podcast with host Kyle King, brought to you by Capacity Building International and sponsored by The International Emergency Management Society, to discuss how Anonymous hacktivists and the #OpRussia campaign opened an online frontier in Russia’s war against in Ukraine and how this crowdsourcing of conflict and information warfare can affect emergency management and counterterrorism.
