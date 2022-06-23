69.8 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Emergency Preparedness

LISTEN: HSToday Managing Editor Bridget Johnson Discusses ‘Crowdsourcing’ Conflict and Implications for Emergency Managers

How this crowdsourcing of conflict and information warfare can affect emergency management and counterterrorism.

By Homeland Security Today

HSToday Managing Editor Bridget Johnson joined the Crisis. Conflict. Emergency Management podcast with host Kyle King, brought to you by Capacity Building International and sponsored by The International Emergency Management Society, to discuss how Anonymous hacktivists and the #OpRussia campaign opened an online frontier in Russia’s war against in Ukraine and how this crowdsourcing of conflict and information warfare can affect emergency management and counterterrorism.

Listen here

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

