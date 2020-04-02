Members of the West Virginia National Guard’s (WVNG) 35th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) Battalion, the 35th Civil Support Team (CST), and the 35th Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) unit provided hands-on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) instruction to members of the Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) staff to prepare the hospital for possible future cases of COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Mar. 11, 2020. (US Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

LISTEN: The Local and State Health Department Perspective on the COVID-19 Outbreak

On this week’s NACCHO Podcast Series episode, Ian Goldstein talks with NACCHO Chief of Programs and Services Dr. Oscar Alleyne about his time in the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) Emergency Operations Center. They also discuss the vital role of local health departments in the COVID-19 response.

Later in the program, Ian chats with the Commissioner for Public Health for the Commonwealth of Kentucky Dr. Steven J. Stack and Public Health Director for WEDCO District Health Department, KY Dr. Crystal Miller. They discuss the Kentucky response to COVID-19 at the State and local levels, including how local health departments are working with State partners to track the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

