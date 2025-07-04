spot_img
Madre Fire Explodes in Size to 52,592 Acres, Becoming California’s Largest Wildfire This Year

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
wildfire warning

A fast-moving wildfire in central California became the largest in the state this year after exploding in size overnight as hot temperatures and dry conditions increased the wildfire risk ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The Madre Fire broke out on the afternoon of July 2 in a remote area of central California near Highway 166, according to Cal Fire. The fire rapidly spread to over 35,000 acres overnight as it burned through grasslands in a section of the Los Padres National Park.

By around 9:30 p.m. PT on July 3, the fire expanded to nearly 52,600 acres and was 10% contained, according to Cal Fire data. Evacuation orders and warnings were issued for small communities near Highway 166 as the fire moved toward the Carrizo Plain National Monument, about 69 miles southeast of San Luis Obispo, California.

Read the rest of the story at USA Today.

