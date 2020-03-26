(USGS)

Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Hits West Texas, New Mexico Border

On March 26, 2020, a  magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck West Texas near the New Mexico border. Seismic instruments indicate the earthquake originated at a depth of 5.3 miles (8.5 kilometers).

At 10:16 a.m. CDT on March 26 a moderate earthquake struck about 120 miles from Midland, Texas and 50 miles from Carlsbad, New Mexico. Perceived shaking for the quake was strong. Although the epicenter is in a sparsely populated area, the event was widely felt, with more than 1,000 “Did You Feel It?” reports thus far submitted.

This earthquake occurred in an area of known human-caused (induced) seismicity. The relationship between this earthquake and the ongoing energy development in the region is under examination.

The earthquake was followed by a magnitude 3.0 aftershock within one hour after the mainshock.

The USGS is coordinating its response with the Texas Bureau of Economic Geology.

