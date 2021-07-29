Magnitude 8.2 Earthquake Strikes South of Alaska Peninsula

Perceived shaking for the quake was weak to light in Anchorage.

As of 2:51 am local time, 268 “Did You Feel It?” reports were submitted.

USGS scientists expect that this event will trigger aftershocks, but these will decrease in frequency over time. See the aftershock forecast for details.

The earthquake occurred as the result of thrust faulting at shallow depth on the subduction zone interface between the Pacific plate and the North America plate, where the Pacific plate begins subducting to the northwest beneath Alaska.

Large earthquakes in this region are common; the same subduction zone hosted the second largest earthquake recorded on modern instrumentation in March 1964 (M9.2 Alaska earthquake), and in 1938 a M8.2 event occurred in a very similar location to today’s earthquake.

The USGS is coordinating its response with the Alaskan Department of Natural Resources, Geological & Geophysical Surveys.

