One month after the president issued a federal disaster declaration for the state of Maine for the severe storm and flooding that took place December 17-21, 2023, more than $3.6 million has been approved to help 630 applicants in Androscoggin, Franklin, Kennebec, Oxford and Somerset counties. Disaster recovery specialists have been in the field, visiting over three dozen communities so far, to make sure affected residents receive all assistance for which they may be eligible.

As of February 29, this federal disaster assistance includes:

$3,190,429 in FEMA housing grants to help pay for home repair, home replacement and rental assistance for temporary housing.

in FEMA housing grants to help pay for home repair, home replacement and rental assistance for temporary housing. More than $475,965 in Other Needs Assistance grants to help pay for replacement of personal property and other serious storm-related needs such as moving and storage fees, transportation, childcare, and medical and dental expenses.

in Other Needs Assistance grants to help pay for replacement of personal property and other serious storm-related needs such as moving and storage fees, transportation, childcare, and medical and dental expenses. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved more than $60,000 for 3 long-term, low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses of all sizes and nonprofit organizations to repair, rebuild or replace disaster-damaged physical property and cover economic injury.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) have been visiting to storm-affected neighborhoods in every designated county to help residents apply, identify and address immediate and emerging needs, and make referrals to other local, state and voluntary agencies for additional support. In addition to going door-to-door to homes, businesses and nonprofit organizations, the teams have made sure to reach affected residents during winter community events such as farmer markets, the Roxbury Ice Fishing Derby and the Winter Sled Festival in Skowhegan.

In total, DSA personnel had 6,547 interactions with residents and visited more than 22,489 households and 1,323 businesses to help survivors apply for assistance.

In addition, five Disaster Recovery Centers have been opened in affected counties to provide information for residents who would prefer face-to-face assistance in applying to FEMA, updating applications or for follow-up questions. Representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and state agencies are available at DRCs.