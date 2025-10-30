spot_img
Emergency Preparedness

Marco Rubio Says White House Ready to Send Humanitarian Aid to Cuba

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
October 30, 2025
Secretary Marco Rubio. (Photo: Marco Rubio / X)

The White House is ready to send humanitarian aid to Cuba as it recovers from Hurricane Melissa, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on social media Thursday.

Hurricane Melissa battered Cuba Wednesday while on a dayslong rampage through the Caribbean, making landfall in the country as a Category 3 storm. It has killed at least dozens throughout the region.

“In the wake of Hurricane Melissa’s devastation of eastern Cuba, the Trump Administration stands with the brave Cuban people who continue to struggle to meet basic needs,” Rubio, whose parents emigrated from the island in 1956, said in a press statement.

Read the rest of the story at Politico.

Wrap and Mithril Defense Showcase Drone-to-Human Interdiction Testing

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation.

