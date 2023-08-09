Maui County Battles Wildfire as Coast Guard Rescues Residents Fleeing Flames from Ocean

Firefighting crews were continuing to battle a fire that burned multiple structures and brush in Lahaina, with four helicopters launched this morning to assist in the firefighting efforts

Improving weather conditions allowed for the helicopters, including ones from the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy, to launch after high winds, including gusts of up to 80 mph, made conditions unsafe for helicopter operations.

There have been no changes in containment for the Lahaina, Pulehu and Upcountry fires.

More than 2,100 people were housed overnight in four emergency shelters that were set up at Maui Prepatory Academy in Napili, Maui High School in Kahului, War Memorial Center and Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

Kīhei residents who were evacuated last night were cleared to return to their homes shortly after 6 a.m. today, while firefighters continued fighting a Pulehu fire mauka of Kīhei.

Evacuees at the Maui Prepatory Academy shelter were notified to leave to go to Kaʻanapali hotels to gather their belongings and evacuate Lahaina through Kahakuloa.

The Coast Guard reported rescuing 14 people from the ocean off Lahaina on Tuesday. Among them were two young children who were reunited with family members.

Close to 100 firefighters have been on duty, including 11 from state airport firefighting and rescue personnel.

In West Maui, challenges included access to ingress routes for heavy equipment. The county Department of Public Works was continuing to clear roads in West Maui, where crews are working to clear roads. Barricades are set up at Front Street, Lahainaluna Road and Papalaua Street.

Lahaina remains without telephone service, either by landline or cellphone.

In Upcountry Maui, firefighters were focused on protecting structures.

About 2,000 travelers from canceled and arriving flights Tuesday were sheltered overnight at Kahului Airport, while plans were underway for transporting them off island.

People trying to locate loved ones who may be impacted by the fires can call the American Red Cross hotline at 1-800-733-2767.

