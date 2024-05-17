67.7 F
Emergency Preparedness

Maui to Hire Expert to Evaluate County’s Response to Deadly Wildfire

Maui officials say they will hire an outside expert to analyze how the county’s emergency management agency handled devastating wildfires nine months ago

Intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass (County of Maui photo by Zeke Kalua)

Nine months after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century struck Maui, Mayor Richard Bissen says the county will hire an outside expert to assess how its emergency management agency performed during the disaster.

The Aug. 8 wildfire killed 101 people and destroyed much of the historic town of Lahaina.

Maui’s police and fire departments have already conducted after-action reports. Bissen said in a statement Wednesday that the county is inviting proposals from “qualified experts” to evaluate the performance of the emergency management agency to better prepare for future responses.

Read the rest of the story at U.S. News.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
