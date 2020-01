Hurricane Dorian was the strongest category 5 hurricane on record to hit the Bahamas.

“There was not a tree standing, there was not a building that wasn’t gutted, there [were] debris everywhere,” said Lt. Commander Tony Lumpkin, of the U.S. Coast Guard. “The water was 20 to 30 feet above where it should’ve been.”

After he and his team skirted 20 to 30 miles around the edge of the massive system Lt. Commander Lumpkin and 900 U.S. Coast Guard members saw the devastation first hand and got to work.

