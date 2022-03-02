55.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Subject Matter AreasEmergency PreparednessMental Health Resilience

MENTAL ARMOR WEBINAR: Go to Help – 31 Strategies to Offer, Ask for, and Accept Help

By Homeland Security Today
May is Mental Health Awareness month. On May 9th at 2:00 PM EST, join HSToday’s Mental Armor campaign to hear more about how to help yourself — or help a loved one — take care of their mental health and ask for help. This session is designed with law enforcement, first responders, and others who work in extremely mentally taxing environments with the understanding that sometimes they are the last to ask for help. Please join us and share this webinar with your colleagues.
Register here.

About Go To Help

Are you tired of doing everything by yourself?

Do you wish people would give you the help you need?

Do you get frustrated when your attempts to help others don’t work?

Go To Help will teach you concrete strategies to get better at offering, asking for, and accepting help. You’ll gain practical insights to help yourself and others get more done with less stress and longer-lasting success.

You’ll learn how to:

Offer help that inspires others to learn and grow

Manage when someone doesn’t accept your help

Reject requests when you’re overloaded

Ask specifically for the kind of help that’s actually useful

About Deborah Riegel:

Deborah Grayson Riegel is a keynote speaker, executive coach, and consultant who teaches leadership communication for Wharton Business School, Duke Corporate Education, Columbia Business School’s Women in Leadership Program, and the Beijing International MBA Program at Peking University. She writes for Harvard Business Review, Inc., Psychology Today, Forbes, and Fast Company, and has been featured in Bloomberg Businessweek, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times. She is the author of “Overcoming Overthinking: 36 Ways to Tame Anxiety for Work, School, and Life” and consults and speaks for clients including Amazon, BlackRock, Google, KraftHeinz, PepsiCo, and The United States Army. You can find her online at www.deborahgraysonriegel.com.

About Sophie Riegel:

Sophie Riegel is the author of “Don’t Tell Me To Relax” and “Overcoming Overthinking.” She is a professional speaker and mental health advocate. Sophie Riegel was the Valedictorian of her high school and is a member of Duke University’s Class of 2023. She is the former president of the board of directors of Here.Now., a Jewish mental health advocacy organization. Sophie speaks all over the country to share her message and has worked with large corporations, including Netflix, Nielsen, and Audible, as well as local non-profits, schools, and camps. In addition, Sophie is an All-American racewalker. She lives in New York with her parents, twin brother, and rescue dog, and she plans on writing a third book in the near future.

Previous articleLE ONLY WEBINAR Security Convergence: Achieving Integrated Security
Next articleLE ONLY QAnon-inspired Violence in the US: a Misunderstood Threat
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.