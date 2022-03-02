MENTAL ARMOR WEBINAR: Go to Help – 31 Strategies to Offer, Ask for, and Accept Help

About Go To Help
Are you tired of doing everything by yourself?
Do you wish people would give you the help you need?
Do you get frustrated when your attempts to help others don’t work?
Go To Help will teach you concrete strategies to get better at offering, asking for, and accepting help. You’ll gain practical insights to help yourself and others get more done with less stress and longer-lasting success.
You’ll learn how to:
Offer help that inspires others to learn and grow
Manage when someone doesn’t accept your help
Reject requests when you’re overloaded
Ask specifically for the kind of help that’s actually useful
About Deborah Riegel:
Deborah Grayson Riegel is a keynote speaker, executive coach, and consultant who teaches leadership communication for Wharton Business School, Duke Corporate Education, Columbia Business School’s Women in Leadership Program, and the Beijing International MBA Program at Peking University. She writes for Harvard Business Review, Inc., Psychology Today, Forbes, and Fast Company, and has been featured in Bloomberg Businessweek, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times. She is the author of “Overcoming Overthinking: 36 Ways to Tame Anxiety for Work, School, and Life” and consults and speaks for clients including Amazon, BlackRock, Google, KraftHeinz, PepsiCo, and The United States Army. You can find her online at www.deborahgraysonriegel.com.
About Sophie Riegel:
Sophie Riegel is the author of “Don’t Tell Me To Relax” and “Overcoming Overthinking.” She is a professional speaker and mental health advocate. Sophie Riegel was the Valedictorian of her high school and is a member of Duke University’s Class of 2023. She is the former president of the board of directors of Here.Now., a Jewish mental health advocacy organization. Sophie speaks all over the country to share her message and has worked with large corporations, including Netflix, Nielsen, and Audible, as well as local non-profits, schools, and camps. In addition, Sophie is an All-American racewalker. She lives in New York with her parents, twin brother, and rescue dog, and she plans on writing a third book in the near future.