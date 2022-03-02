MENTAL ARMOR WEBINAR: Go to Help – 31 Strategies to Offer, Ask for, and Accept Help

About Go To Help

Are you tired of doing everything by yourself?

Do you wish people would give you the help you need?

Do you get frustrated when your attempts to help others don’t work?

Go To Help will teach you concrete strategies to get better at offering, asking for, and accepting help. You’ll gain practical insights to help yourself and others get more done with less stress and longer-lasting success.

You’ll learn how to:

Offer help that inspires others to learn and grow

Manage when someone doesn’t accept your help

Reject requests when you’re overloaded

Ask specifically for the kind of help that’s actually useful