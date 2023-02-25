31.4 F
Metro and Montgomery County Emergency Responders to Hold Full-Scale Emergency Exercise

By Homeland Security Today
(WMATA Photograph by Larry Levine)

Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) and Montgomery County emergency responders will conduct a full-scale emergency response exercise at Wheaton Station on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 from 8:45 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m. The exercise will test response to a simulated derailment incident.

The exercise will take place inside the tunnel between Wheaton and Forest Glen and will simulate real-world conditions to test the operational and evacuation coordination, and interagency communication between MTPD, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, Montgomery County Police, Metrorail and Metrobus operations staff, on-scene responders and support personnel. 

Members of the public may notice a large number of emergency vehicles on site. Wheaton Station will be closed for the duration of the exercise. 

Read more at the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority

