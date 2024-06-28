68.1 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, June 28, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency Preparedness

Midwest Flooding Collapses Rail Bridge, Forces Evacuations and Kills at Least 2

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Aerial View of the small Iowa Town of Spencer
(iStock Photo)

Flooding in the Midwestern U.S. killed at least two, collapsed a railroad bridge and sent water surging around a dam Monday after days of heavy rains that have forced hundreds of people to evacuate or be rescued from rising waters.

An Illinois man died Saturday while trying to go around a barricade in Spencer, Iowa, Sioux City’s KTIV-TV reported Monday.

The Little Sioux River swept his truck away, according to a news release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office provided to the station. Officials found the vehicle in the treeline but weren’t able to recover his body until Monday because of dangerous conditions.

Read the rest of the story at Northern News Now.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
U.S. Coast Guard Rescues 13 Boaters Near Guam
Next article
NSA Naples Celebrates Pride Month With Entertainment and Run
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals