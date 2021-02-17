Millions Without Water, Power as Death Toll Rises in Winter Storms

Back-to-back winter storms making their way across the U.S. this week have claimed dozens of lives in at least eight states, as people succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning, died in car crashes, slipped on dangerous ice and fell victim to other hazards of the extremely dangerous weather.

Most recently, Kentucky State Police said a 61-year-old woman who was running a generator indoors died of carbon monoxide poisoning and police in Lafayette, Louisiana, said a 74-year-old woman died after she wandered away from her home in the frigid temperatures.

At least 10 people in Texas have died in weather-related incidents since Sunday, including a mother and a child due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Houston, and a mother and three children killed in a house fire in Sugar Land. Three people are believed to have died from the cold, and another in a car crash.

