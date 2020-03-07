(White House photo)

Minute by Minute: How a Deadly Tornado Cut a Devastating Path Across Tennessee

At least 25 people killed and an untold number of people displaced.

Across four counties in Tennessee, residents and officials are grasping with the devastation left by a powerful and fast-moving storm that cut across Middle Tennessee in the early hours of Tuesday morning, dropping at least one tornado that roared up to 175 mph.

Weather forecasters still working to survey damaged areas, especially in Putnam County, said Wednesday a single tornado caused about 50 miles of damage across Davidson, Wilson and Smith counties in Middle Tennessee.

