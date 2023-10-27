60.7 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Emergency PreparednessFederal/State/LocalFirst Responders

MN Breaks Ground on New Emergency Operations Center

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Minnesota state leaders broke ground Thursday on a new Emergency Operations Center in the north metro.

Located in the city of Blaine, the new $41 million project was funded by capital investments in 2020 and 2023. The project has been in the works for years, only recently securing the funding needed to come together.

“The quest for a new state Emergency Operations Center has been underway since right after the tragic events of 9/11,” said Kristi Rollwagen, Director of Minnesota’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Read the rest of the story from Northern News here.

Previous article
Battle Captains Help Navigate RFO through Disaster Recovery Operations in Maui
Next article
New York appeals FEMA Denial of Individual Flood Aid
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights