MN Breaks Ground on New Emergency Operations Center

Minnesota state leaders broke ground Thursday on a new Emergency Operations Center in the north metro.

Located in the city of Blaine, the new $41 million project was funded by capital investments in 2020 and 2023. The project has been in the works for years, only recently securing the funding needed to come together.

“The quest for a new state Emergency Operations Center has been underway since right after the tragic events of 9/11,” said Kristi Rollwagen, Director of Minnesota’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Read the rest of the story from Northern News here.