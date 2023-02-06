More Than 1,000 Dead in Turkish Earthquake

More than 1,200 people have died in Turkey and Syria after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey early Monday, injuring thousands more across both countries.

At least 912 people have died in Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a televised address Monday. In Syria, at least 386 people have died, including 239 mostly in the regions of Aleppo, Hama, Latakia and Tartus, Syrian state TV reported earlier. The “White Helmets” group, officially known as the Syria Civil Defense, also reported at least 147 deaths in opposition-controlled areas of northwestern Syria.

The Turkish government has received offers of assistance from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and more than 45 countries.

