Subject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness

More Than 1,000 Killed and Millions Displaced in Pakistan Floods

By Homeland Security Today
(UNICEF/Sami Malik)

Torrential monsoon rains have triggered flash floods across Pakistan, leaving more than 6 million people, including 3 million children, in need of humanitarian assistance. 

More than 1,000 people have been killed. Homes, public health facilities, water systems and schools have been destroyed or damaged. The risk of disease is high.

Many of the hardest-hit districts are amongst the most vulnerable in Pakistan, where children already suffer from high rates of malnutrition, and poor access to water and sanitation.

Most of the affected districts have damaged public health facilities with all medicines destroyed, while many health workers have been displaced from their homes. The risk of waterborne diseases is high, including cholera.

Read more at UNICEF

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation.

