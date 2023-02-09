More than $5.4 Million in Federal Funding Approved for Kentucky Emergency Management

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved more than $5.4 million in federal funding to reimburse the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM) for emergency protective measures, as a result of the Dec. 10-11, 2021, tornadoes.

During the incident period, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes created an immediate threat to the health and safety of the public, requiring emergency protective measures.

FEMA has approved $5,437,450 for KYEM for the utilization of state workers, rented equipment and contracts to include:

procuring shower & laundry trailers;

restroom trailers;

multiple portable storage containers;

meals and food distribution;

tarps, blankets and generators;

light towers;

trash pick-up and removal;

KN95 masks; “cut and toss” limb clearing measures; and

and National Guard Support in areas affected by the storms.

All work was performed between Dec. 11, and Jan. 11, 2022.

FEMA authorized a 100% federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures—including direct federal assistance—for a continuous 30-day period of the Commonwealth’s choosing within the first 120 days of the Eastern Kentucky floods.

This project was funded at a 100% cost share. This means FEMA reimburses applicants at 100% of eligible costs.

FEMA obligates funding for these projects directly to the Commonwealth, which is responsible for ensuring the eligible sub-recipients receives these awards. Following the Commonwealth’s review process and upon receipt of appropriate documentation, it will provide funds to the sub-recipients on a reimbursable basis.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal, and local governments, and certain types of private nonprofit organizations, including eligible houses of worship, so that communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

