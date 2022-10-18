44 F
More Than 600 Killed in Nigeria’s Worst Flooding in a Decade

By Homeland Security Today
Mobile water treatment plants are being deployed to provide emergency clean water for families at some of the worst affected communities. (NEMA)

The death toll from the worst flooding Nigeria has seen in a decade has passed 600 people, the country’s humanitarian affairs ministry tweeted on Sunday.

According to the ministry, more than 2 million people have been affected by flooding that has spread across parts of the country’s south after a particularly wet rainy season. More than 200,000 homes have been completely or partially damaged, the ministry added.

Earlier this month, Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) warned of catastrophic flooding for states located along the courses of the Niger and Benue rivers, noting that three of Nigeria’s overfilled reservoirs were expected to overflow. NEMA said the release of excess water from a dam in neighboring Cameroon had contributed to the flooding.

