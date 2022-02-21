30.9 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, February 21, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Subject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness

Mudslides and Floods Kill at Least 117 in Brazil’s Petropolis

By Homeland Security Today

The death toll from mudslides and floods in Brazil’s colonial-era city of Petropolis rose to 117 on Thursday and was expected to increase further as the region reels from the heaviest rains in almost a century.

Heavy downpours in the afternoon, when the city recorded some 6 cm (2.36 inches) of rain, caused even more soil instability and disrupted efforts to find survivors and clean up the debris. Up to 4 cm of rain is expected overnight in the region, according to meteorologists.

“There are at least six children here and there may be more from the neighbors,” said Fabio Alves, a resident, who noted rescuers were not searching that area. “We are estimating more than 10 people buried here and we need help,” he said.

Read the full story at Reuters

Previous articleINTERPOL Rolls Out Initiative Against Sexual Abuse in the Aid Sector
Next articleU.K. Government Probes Claims of Racist Messages Sent by Immigration Contractors
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.