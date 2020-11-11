National Advisory Council to Hold Hybrid Virtual/in-Person Meeting Nov. 17-19

The National Advisory Council (NAC), which advises the FEMA administrator on all aspects of emergency management, including preparedness, protection, response, recovery, and mitigation for natural disasters, acts of terrorism and other manmade disasters, will hold a hybrid virtual/in-person meeting November 17-19, 2020.

The NAC consists of up to 35 members appointed by and serving at the pleasure of the Administrator as Representatives, Special Government Employees (SGEs), or Ex Officio. To the extent practical,members are geographically diverse and represent a substantive cross-section of officials, emergency managers, and emergency response providers from state, local, tribal and territorial governments, the private sector and nongovernmental organizations.

The Administrator appoints NAC members to three-year terms, with approximately one-third expiring each year. NAC members may apply to serve a consecutive three-year term.

Legislation required that FEMA establish the NAC to ensure input from and coordination with state, local, tribal and territorial governments, nonprofit, and private-sector emergency management communities on the development and revision of plans and strategies; the administration of and assessment of FEMA’s grant programs; and the development and evaluation of risk assessment methodologies.

Learn more about NAC membership and how to apply to join the council

