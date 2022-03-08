National Association of County and City Health Officials Announces More Than $1 Million in Medical Reserve Corps Operational Readiness Awards

The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), the voice of the country’s nearly 3,000 local health departments, is pleased to announce the 2022 Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) Operational Readiness Awards. These awards, made possible through a cooperative agreement with the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response’s Medical Reserve Corps Program Office, will build the operational readiness capabilities of MRC units to meet the emergency preparedness and response needs of local, regional, and statewide stakeholders. More than $1 million in awards will support 129 units to build MRC response capabilities (Tier 1) or strengthen MRC response capabilities (Tier 2).

The MRC is a national network of volunteers, organized locally to improve the health and safety of their communities. The MRC network comprises approximately 200,000 volunteers in roughly 800 community-based units located throughout the United States and its territories. According to the 2020 Network Profile of the Medical Reserve Corps, Operational Readiness Awards were the largest funding source for 29% of units that year.

During the 2020 COVID-19 response, MRC volunteers contributed approximately 840,000 hours of service, resulting in a workforce savings of nearly $24 million. Currently, the MRC reports approximately 3 million volunteer hours to support COVID-19 local response efforts, and the numbers continue to grow.

Tier 1 Awards ($5,000) – Build MRC Response Capabilities : Provides funding for units to build capabilities to meet local response needs. This funding may support units that are smaller in size, have a specific/targeted need, a newly formed unit, or a unit that is focused on rebuilding their MRC unit if previously inactive or underutilized.

: Provides funding for units to build capabilities to meet local response needs. This funding may support units that are smaller in size, have a specific/targeted need, a newly formed unit, or a unit that is focused on rebuilding their MRC unit if previously inactive or underutilized. Tier 2 Awards ($10,000) – Strengthen MRC Response Capabilities: Provides funding for units to strengthen current capabilities for evolving response missions. This funding is intended for units that have an established volunteer management structure, have the capacity to further expand their unit response capabilities, have a demonstrated record of supporting public health emergency responses, or have a record of supporting multiple natural disaster response missions.

2022 MRC Operational Readiness Awards by State

Tier 1 Awards – $5,000

Arkansas – Marion County MRC

California – Stanislaus County MRC

Colorado – MRC of El Paso County

Illinois – Douglas County MRC, McDonough County MRC, McHenry County MRC, St. Clair County MRC

Kentucky – Hopkins-Muhlenberg MRC, Three Rivers District MRC

Louisiana – Jefferson Parish MRC

Massachusetts – Greater Fall River MRC, Greater New Bedford MRC, Greater Taunton MRC, Middleboro Area MRC, Mystic Valley MRC, North-Shore Cape Ann Emergency Preparedness Coalition MRC, Northern Essex County MRC

Missouri – Northeast Missouri (NEMO) MRC

Nebraska – Eastern Nebraska MRC

New Jersey – Morris County MRC

New Mexico – Southern New Mexico MRC

New York – Putnam County MRC, Schuyler County MRC, Sullivan County MRC

North Carolina – North Carolina Baptist Men MRC Central Region, Onslow County MRC

Ohio – Fairfield County MRC, Hocking County MRC, Paulding County MRC, Pickaway County MRC Unit, Pike County MRC, Preble County MRC, Wood County MRC

Oklahoma – Oklahoma MRC Nurses, OKMRC Stress Response Team

Oregon – Cannon Beach MRC

Texas – Montgomery County MRC

Utah – Bear River MRC – Box Elder County, Bear River MRC – Cache County, Bear River MRC – Rich County, Central Utah MRC, Summit County Utah MRC

Washington – Skagit County MRC



Tier 2 Awards – $10,000

Alabama – North Alabama MRC

Arizona – Animals and Humans in Disaster, Maricopa County Public Health MRC

Arkansas – River City Ministry of Pulaski County MRC

California – Berkeley MRC, California Health MRC, California Veterinary MRC, Marin County MRC, Sacramento MRC, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s MRC, Ventura County MRC

Colorado – Colorado Veterinary MRC, SW Colorado MRC

Connecticut – Capitol Region MRC (CR-MRC), Naugatuck Valley MRC, Pomperaug Health District MRC, Shoreline MRC

Florida – Martin County MRC, Nassau MRC

Illinois – Kane County MRC, LaSalle County MRC

Louisiana – New Orleans MRC

Maryland – Howard County MRC, Maryland Responds MRC, Prince George’s County Health Department MRC

Massachusetts – Berkshire MRC, Duxbury Bay Area Regional MRC, Franklin MRC, Massachusetts Task Force, Upper Merrimack Valley MRC, Wachusett MRC

Missouri – Bollinger County MRC, MRC of Greater Kansas City (MRCKC), Pettis County MRC, Pleasant Hill MRC, Schuyler County MRC

Nebraska – Central Nebraska MRC, West Central Nebraska MRC

New Hampshire – Lakes Region MRC

New Jersey – Mercer County MRC, Middlesex County MRC

North Carolina – Capital MRC

Ohio – Delaware County MRC, Franklin County and Columbus MRC, Fulton County MRC, Greene County MRC, Hancock County MRC, Lake County MRC, Lorain County MRC, Portage County MRC, Union County MRC

Oklahoma – Oklahoma Region 6 – Cleveland County MRC, OKMRC – Tulsa County MRC, OKMRC District 1 MRC – Northwest OK, OKMRC District 2 MRC, OKMRC District 8 MRC, OKMRC Oklahoma County MRC, OKMRC Statewide MRC

Oregon – Eastern Oregon Regional MRC, Linn County MRC

Pennsylvania – South Central PA MRC

Tennessee – Northeast TN Regional MRC

Texas – Brazoria County MRC, Brown County MRC, Dallas County MRC, Fort Bend County MRC, Galveston County MRC, Harris County MRC, Tarrant County MRC, University of Texas MRC, Williamson County (WilCo) MRC

Utah – Morgan County MRC, Utah County MRC, Weber County MRC

Virginia – Loudoun MRC, Near Southwest MRC, Norfolk MRC, Southwest MRC, Three Rivers MRC

Washington – Bainbridge Island MRC, Kitsap County MRC, MRC Island County, Pierce County MRC, Snohomish County MRC, Vashon Island MRC

West Virginia – Mid-Ohio Valley MRC

