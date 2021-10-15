National Emergency Management Association President Sima Merick Receives Presidential Citation

Sima Merick has received the Presidential Citation for serving as the National Emergency Management Association (NEMA) President for the past two years. Prior to her appointment as President in October 2019, Merick has also served as NEMA’s Secretary, and most recently, Vice President.

Merick is also Executive Director of Ohio’s Emergency Management Agency and has been an employee of the Department of Public Safety for nearly 35 years, since she began her career as a Dispatcher for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Presidential Citation recognizes Merick’s distinguished achievement and career-long commitment and dedication to public safety.