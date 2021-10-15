69.2 F
National Emergency Management Association President Sima Merick Receives Presidential Citation

By Kylie Bielby
Ohio Emergency Management Agency photo of Sima Merick

Sima Merick has received the Presidential Citation for serving as the National Emergency Management Association (NEMA) President for the past two years. Prior to her appointment as President in October 2019, Merick has also served as NEMA’s Secretary, and most recently, Vice President.

Merick is also Executive Director of Ohio’s Emergency Management Agency and has been an employee of the Department of Public Safety for nearly 35 years, since she began her career as a Dispatcher for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Presidential Citation recognizes Merick’s distinguished achievement and career-long commitment and dedication to public safety.

Kylie Bielby
Kylie Bielby has more than 20 years' experience in reporting and editing a wide range of security topics, covering geopolitical and policy analysis to international and country-specific trends and events. Before joining GTSC's Homeland Security Today staff, she was an editor and contributor for Jane's, and a columnist and managing editor for security and counter-terror publications.

