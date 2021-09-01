National Geodetic Survey Emergency Response Imagery of Hurricane Ida Damage Available Online

On August 30, the National Geodetic Survey (NGS) began collecting aerial images in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Imagery is being collected in specific areas identified by NOAA in coordination with FEMA and other state and federal partners. Collected images are available to view online via the NGS aerial imagery viewer. View tips and a video on how to use the imagery viewer.
View NOAA Emergency Response Imagery collected on the following days
- August 30: One flight covering the coast of Louisiana from South of Lake Charles to Atchafalaya Bay; State Route (SR) 56 to Houma and SR 24 to SR 1 South to just short of Grand Isle; some of SR 90 into New Orleans and a small portion of SR 23.
- August 31: One flight covering SR 90 from Gibson to Raceland; then South to Houma and SR 97, returning through Houma on PR 111/SR 315; from Houma, proceeded East to SR 3235 and LA 1 South to Port Fourchon and Grand Isle; then flew from Grand Isle East to the mouth of the Mississippi River North to Woodlawn. At the end of the mission, the aircraft traveled to Mobile, Alabama, collecting images of the Chandeleur Islands and most of the Mississippi coast prior to landing.
NOAA’s aerial imagery aids safe navigation and captures damage to coastal areas caused by a storm. Aerial imagery is a crucial tool to determine the extent of the damage inflicted by flooding, and to compare baseline coastal areas to assess the damage to major ports and waterways, coastlines, critical infrastructure, and coastal communities. This imagery provides a cost-effective way to better understand the damage sustained to both property and the environment.