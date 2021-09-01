67.2 F
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
National Geodetic Survey Emergency Response Imagery of Hurricane Ida Damage Available Online

Imagery is being collected in specific areas identified by NOAA in coordination with FEMA and other state and federal partners.

By Homeland Security Today
(NOAA)

On August 30, the National Geodetic Survey (NGS) began collecting aerial images in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Imagery is being collected in specific areas identified by NOAA in coordination with FEMA and other state and federal partners. Collected images are available to view online via the NGS aerial imagery viewer. View tips and a video on how to use the imagery viewer.

View NOAA Emergency Response Imagery collected on the following days

NOAA’s aerial imagery aids safe navigation and captures damage to coastal areas caused by a storm. Aerial imagery is a crucial tool to determine the extent of the damage inflicted by flooding, and to compare baseline coastal areas to assess the damage to major ports and waterways, coastlines, critical infrastructure, and coastal communities. This imagery provides a cost-effective way to better understand the damage sustained to both property and the environment.

