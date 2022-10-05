49.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness

National Geodetic Survey’s Hurricane Ian Damage Assessment Imagery Available Online

NOAA's aerial imagery aids safe navigation and captures damage to coastal areas caused by a storm.

By Homeland Security Today
Sanibel Causeway, National Geodetic Survey aerial assessment imagery collected on Sept. 29, 2022.

On September 29, the National Geodetic Survey (NGS) began collecting aerial damage assessment images in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Imagery has been collected in specific areas by NOAA aircraft, identified by NOAA in coordination with FEMA and other state and federal partners. Collected images are available to view online via the NGS aerial imagery viewer. View tips on how to use the imagery viewer.

View collected NOAA Emergency Response Imagery below. New imagery will be posted as soon as it is available.

NOAA’s aerial imagery aids safe navigation and captures damage to coastal areas caused by a storm. Aerial imagery is a crucial tool to determine the extent of the damage inflicted by flooding, and to compare baseline coastal areas to assess the damage to major ports and waterways, coastlines, critical infrastructure, and coastal communities. This imagery provides a cost-effective way to better understand the damage sustained to both property and the environment.

Read more at NOAA

Previous articleFloodplain Management Educates Virgin Islanders on Flood Risk
Next articleDISA Awards 4th Estate Cisco Software Enterprise Agreement to Iron Bow Technologies LLC
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals