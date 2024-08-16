National Guard Embracing AI for Faster Disaster Response

The National Guard, which has traditionally relied on human analysts to assess aerial photos and video for damage after disasters, is now turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to expedite situation assessments and resource deployment, and address the challenges of rapidly evolving conditions on the ground.

At Google’s Geo for Gov event in Reston, Va., on July 31, Col. Brian McGarry, chief of the Security Division (G2-OIS) for the U.S. National Guard, discussed the Guard’s recent efforts to utilize AI tools to analyze images and video feeds of disaster areas so it can respond to them faster and more effectively.

“When you find you’re going down the innovation road you’re going to … find out there are [capabilities] that are very useful that you can sort of attach to particular program or processes,” McGarry said.

