National Weather Service Seeks Input on Major Changes to Watch, Warning, and Advisory System

Over the past few months, the National Weather Service (NWS) Hazard Simplification (Haz Simp) Team has been socializing a proposal to make major changes to NWS’ Watch, Warning, and Advisory system. We are now formally releasing a public survey to solicit feedback on this proposal. The survey will remain open until August 21, 2020.

We strongly encourage wide partner and public participation in this survey to maximize the scope and breadth of feedback we receive. Please consider sharing our survey with friends, family, neighbors, and professional colleagues. Make your voice heard!

SURVEY LINK: http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/publichazsimp

We encourage you to use this flyer to make others aware of the survey. You can also download this handout which summarizes the proposed changes.

In addition, a few weeks ago NWS advertised a series of interactive webinars to communicate the proposed changes to NWS Partners. We thank those of you who have participated in the first two webinars and encourage those who have not yet joined to attend one of one of the three remaining webinars:

1 PM EDT Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 [Click to Register Now]

11 AM EDT Thursday, July 9th, 2020 [Click to Register Now]

12 PM EDT Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 [Click to Register Now]

For more information on the Haz Simp Project, visit www.weather.gov/hazardsimplification/. Questions, comments, concerns, or other feedback are encouraged and may be sent to hazsimp@noaa.gov.

