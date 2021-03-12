NECP Webinar: Addressing Information Overload, Stress, and Trauma from Emergency Communications

Emerging technologies are having unintended impacts on public safety personnel. Working in public safety is stressful, but these new technologies raise additional concerns around exposure to graphic content, information overload, and other human factors. Public safety personnel are working with new technologies on the job, whether it’s in the field or at facilities such as emergency communications centers/public safety answering points and emergency operations centers.

The SAFECOM Nationwide Survey found 46% or more of public safety organizations are exchanging various types of data, including computer-aided dispatch, geographic information system, and resource data. Due to these new technologies, responders experience the threat or hazard more vividly through photos, videos, and live streaming. But how does information overload, stress, and trauma impact the public safety professional? Effective tools, trainings, and exercises can address these emerging impacts on personnel and their work.

The National Emergency Communications Plan (NECP) encourages incorporating these “human factors” in training and exercises to prepare for the demands that voice, video, and data information place on public safety professionals. The National Association of State 911 Administrators and National Emergency Number Association are partnering with CISA on the webinar.

Join the webinar March 17 at 2 p.m. EST to learn about:

What human factors are and how they can impact public safety professionals

How to leverage the NECP to address human factors in training and exercises

Best practices and available resources that agencies can use to incorporate human factors into their own training and exercise programs

Presented in partnership with:

National Association of State 911 Administrators (NASNA)

National Emergency Number Association (NENA)

All are invited to participate. To join, use:

Link (for visual): https://share.dhs.gov/necpwebinars

Dial In (for audio): 800-897-5813

Please consider joining a few minutes early to ensure connectivity. You must dial in for audio.

For more information on the webinar, please visit: cisa.gov/necp

