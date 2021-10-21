NECP Webinar: Addressing the Ransomware Threat to Emergency Communications

Ransomware attacks hit a new target every 14 seconds – shutting down digital operations, stealing information, and exploiting businesses, essential services, and individuals. In recent years, ransomware incidents have become increasingly prevalent among state, local, tribal, and territorial government entities and against national critical infrastructure to include emergency communications. Disruptions to public safety operations directly and negatively impact the health and safety of the communities they serve. Despite this increasingly frequent threat, the SAFECOM Nationwide Survey (SNS) found almost half of public safety organizations are not planning for cybersecurity making them more vulnerable to an attack.

This webinar highlights the risk ransomware attacks pose to emergency communications and actions within the National Emergency Communications Plan (NECP) that organizations can take to protect against, respond to, and recover from this threat. In addition, participants will hear a real-world example of a ransomware attack and the lessons learned from that experience.

Join the webinar to learn about:

• What ransomware is and how to protect emergency communications systems

• What to do if a mission-critical system is attacked by ransomware

• Resources and actions to prepare for and recover from ransomware attacks

All are invited to participate. To join, use:

Link (for visual): https://share.dhs.gov/necpwebinars

Dial In (for audio): 800-897-5813

For more information on the webinar, please visit: cisa.gov/necp or contact necp@cisa.dhs.gov with any questions.