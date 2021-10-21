66.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Subject Matter AreasEmergency PreparednessInteroperable Communications

NECP Webinar: Addressing the Ransomware Threat to Emergency Communications

The SAFECOM Nationwide Survey found almost half of public safety organizations are not planning for cybersecurity making them more vulnerable to an attack.

By Homeland Security Today
An Army Reserve Soldier with Task Force 76, CBRN Response Element (CRE), communicates with the command center during a joint training exercise Jan. 25, 2019, in Homestead, Fla. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Javier Orona/U.S. Army Reserve Command)

Ransomware attacks hit a new target every 14 seconds – shutting down digital operations, stealing information, and exploiting businesses, essential services, and individuals. In recent years, ransomware incidents have become increasingly prevalent among state, local, tribal, and territorial government entities and against national critical infrastructure to include emergency communications. Disruptions to public safety operations directly and negatively impact the health and safety of the communities they serve. Despite this increasingly frequent threat, the SAFECOM Nationwide Survey (SNS) found almost half of public safety organizations are not planning for cybersecurity making them more vulnerable to an attack.

This webinar highlights the risk ransomware attacks pose to emergency communications and actions within the National Emergency Communications Plan (NECP) that organizations can take to protect against, respond to, and recover from this threat. In addition, participants will hear a real-world example of a ransomware attack and the lessons learned from that experience.

Join the webinar to learn about:

• What ransomware is and how to protect emergency communications systems

• What to do if a mission-critical system is attacked by ransomware

• Resources and actions to prepare for and recover from ransomware attacks

All are invited to participate. To join, use:

Link (for visual): https://share.dhs.gov/necpwebinars
Dial In (for audio): 800-897-5813

Please consider joining a few minutes early to ensure connectivity. You must dial in for audio.

For more information on the webinar, please visit: cisa.gov/necp or contact necp@cisa.dhs.gov with any questions.

Previous articleLiberty Defense Receives TSA Contract Award for Screening Aviation Workforce
Next articleFBI Releases 2020 Statistics for Law Enforcement Officers Assaulted in the Line of Duty
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.