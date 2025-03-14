Nevada County to Support First Responders with Emergency Response Software

The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services (OES) is partnering with local fire agencies and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) providers to strengthen response capabilities with the implementation of Tablet Command, a software platform designed to improve coordination and real-time situational awareness for first responders according to a news release. Local first responders including the Grass Valley Fire Department currently rely on a software system that will no longer be supported by the end of March. Tablet Command was selected as a suitable replacement due to its enhanced functionality with emergency responders across Nevada County. Tablet Command software integrates the computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system, operated by CAL FIRE’s Grass Valley Emergency Command Center.

“The Office of Emergency Services alongside County leadership is always looking for ways to enhance community outcomes during times of duress,” said Alex Keeble-Toll, Interim Director of Emergency Services. “Tablet Command allows for a shared view of resources, fostering partnership and coordination during events such as wildfires.”

The Board of Supervisors approved an MOU between the City of Grass Valley and the County of Nevada whereby the County will reimburse for the $54,000 software purchase on behalf of fire agencies and EMS. The Office of Emergency Services is proposing to use Title III funds to support this effort. Title III funds are designated for emergency services and wildfire protection efforts. OES will return to the Board in May for final approval of the Title III spending plan.

“Having access to real-time information is critical in emergency response, and Tablet Command will allow us to coordinate more effectively across agencies,” said Mark Buttron, Fire Chief of the Grass Valley Fire Department. “This technology allows us to respond faster and work more effectively with other agencies, ultimately improving safety for our firefighters and the community we serve.”