34.2 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, February 24, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasEducation and Training
Subject Matter AreasEducation and TrainingEmergency Preparedness

New First Responder’s Toolbox: Preparing for Arson Attacks in Wildland Urban Interface Areas

This new asset includes an overview of observable tactics, techniques and procedures likely to be employed by those preparing to conduct an arson attack.

By Homeland Security Today

Wildland urban interface (WUI) areas — where structures and other human development meet or intermingle with undeveloped wildland — are vulnerable to wildfires. Destruction caused by wildfires can be exploited by criminals and, because of the minimal resources required and the potential for widespread damage, foreign terrorist organizations encourage arson attacks in WUI areas.

The National Counterterrorism Center’s Joint Counterterrorism Assessment Team (JCAT) has released a new First Responder’s Toolbox: Mitigating the Threat of Terrorist-Initiated Arson Attacks on Wildland-Urban Interface Areas PDF. This new asset includes:

  • An overview of observable tactics, techniques and procedures likely to be employed by those preparing to conduct an arson attack.
  • Planning, prevention and response considerations.
  • Historical criminal and terrorist activity related to arson in the WUI.
  • Links to additional resources.

You can access this First Responder’s Toolbox, as well as all other publicly available toolboxes in the series, at JCAT’s website. The entire First Responder’s Toolbox series, including those designated For Official Use Only (FOUO), are available on the Emergency Services and Intelligence Communities of Interest on the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Information Network (HSIN).

Read more at U.S. Fire Administration

ISIS Supporters Told to Start Vehicle Fires in Remote Areas

Previous articleNew Report Studies Nonresidential Building Fires (2017‑2019)
Next articleUSGS Releases 2022 List of Minerals Critical to National Security
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.