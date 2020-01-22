New Hampshire Bill Would Include Suicide in First Responder Line-of-Duty Deaths

New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a bill that would include suicide in the definition of “killed in the line of duty,” extending benefits to the families of first responders.

Members of the law enforcement community said suicide is an issue that is sometimes overlooked or not widely discussed.

“We know what we’re getting into when we take the oath and when we go to training, but you don’t realize the effects that it has on you, and you don’t realize that for some time,” said Manchester police Officer Justin Breton.

Read more at WMUR

