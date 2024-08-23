New Jersey National Guard Tests Disaster Response Readiness

The New Jersey National Guard launched Vigilant Guard, a disaster-preparedness exercise from Aug. 17-21, 2024, to enhance coordination between military first responders and civilian emergency services.

The exercise simulates a category 3 hurricane striking New Jersey, testing responses to massive flooding, power outages and significant damage to bridges and a major hospital.

“We are training for the worst-case scenario,” said U.S. Army Col. Arthur Roscoe, incoming director of the Joint Staff, New Jersey National Guard. “A Category 3 storm is unlikely, but having lived through Superstorm Sandy, we know even non-hurricane storms can cause catastrophic damage.”

When disasters exceed local capabilities, the National Guard Joint Operation Center coordinates with the state’s Office of Emergency Management to respond as military first responders.

“In New Jersey, emergency management begins locally and escalates to county and state levels. If additional support is needed, OEM will call on us,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Timothy Coakley, director of the Joint Staff, New Jersey National Guard.

Throughout Vigilant Guard, U.S. Northern Command will assess New Jersey’s mission readiness and provide feedback. Each state participates in its own geographically tailored Vigilant Guard exercise, addressing disasters such as earthquakes, hurricanes and wildfires to prepare troops for likely scenarios.

The 42nd Regional Support Group will follow civil authorities’ directions, conducting missions like search-and-rescue at a collapsed hospital and combating cyber attacks. Any tasks beyond the New Jersey Guard’s capacity will be assigned to other states, including Massachusetts and Maryland.

“My focus for this exercise is on people, places and processes,” said Coakley. “We need to ensure we have the right personnel in place, a functioning command post and a refined joint planning process.”

Extended disaster assistance begins with a presidential disaster declaration, enabling federal funds to relieve state resources. During significant disasters, a National Guard senior leader often serves as a “dual-status commander,” leading federal and state forces. In this exercise, Coakley will assume that role.

Coakley said the 42nd Regional Support Group, the primary unit conducting the exercise, has the combat sustainment support elements to respond to a major disaster.

“We’re an enduring force, ready to assist the moment the storms pass,” said Capt. Jeffery Silver, the project officer for the Vigilant Guard exercise.

In 2012, when Hurricane Sandy caused more than 40 deaths and more than $37 billion in damage, over 6,000 New Jersey National Guardsmen helped civil authorities respond. Some remained on duty for months of cleanup.

New Jersey has also supported other states, sending over 100 Guardsmen to assist Florida after Hurricane Irma in 2017.