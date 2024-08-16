New Mexico Recovery Office Debuts Jay Mitchell, Urges Action Before Nov. 14 Deadline

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office released a new video introducing Jay Mitchell, the Director of Operations for the New Mexico Joint Recovery Office (JRO). A fifth-generation New Mexican, Mitchell brings both personal experience and a deep commitment to the state’s recovery efforts.

In the video, Mitchell shares his journey from growing up in New Mexico to serving nearly 30 years in the United States Air Force. He highlights the 2022 Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire path—one which came within 12 miles of his home in Angel Fire, and deeply affected his friends, family, and community. This personal connection drives his passion to lead FEMA’s recovery efforts in the state.

“For me, this fire is personal. It happened in my state, to my community,” Mitchell states.

Mitchell’s immediate goal is to ensure all who are eligible for compensation receive it. “We are here to help, and we want to make sure everyone gets the compensation they need to recover,” he says.

To achieve this goal, Mitchell urges all affected individuals, families, businesses, and other entities to submit a Notice of Loss (NOL) before the critical November 14, 2024, deadline. This includes those who have suffered flooding and erosion related to the 2022 fire burn scar, including businesses with losses from the fire and its cascading effects. “Compensation is available for business interruption, loss of income, and other business-related losses directly linked to the fire and cascading effects,” Mitchell notes.

Mitchell sees the Claims Office mission as extending beyond basic recovery. “We don’t want to build back the way it was. We want to build back better,” said Mitchell. “We want to build back more resilient and more capable of handling future disasters, which we know are going to come.”

To learn more about Jay Mitchell and his vision for New Mexico’s recovery, watch the full video https://youtu.be/CZBnvBrES7o.