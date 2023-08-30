82.1 F
New Survey of Emergency Communications Center Personnel Offers Insight on the 911 Profession

82% of centers reported being understaffed and struggling with hiring and retention, with respondents citing stress and low pay as the top obstacles to attracting and keeping staff.

National Emergency Number Association: The 9-1-1 Association and Carbyne have published the Pulse of 9-1-1 State of the Industry Survey based on 841 responses from emergency communications center (ECC) personnel from communities and ECCs of all sizes across North America. This report offers unprecedented insights into today’s challenges, opportunities and attitudes defining the 911 profession.

The report suggests that the 911 industry is comprised of a seasoned, overstressed workforce grappling with surging call volumes, complex compounded emergencies, outdated technologies and insufficient support.

Key findings from the Pulse of 9-1-1 survey include:

  • 82% of centers reported being understaffed and struggling with hiring and retention, with respondents citing stress and low pay as the top obstacles to attracting and keeping staff.
  • 83% of participants say their centers experience high call volumes on multiple days each week. Fewer than half can gain accurate location information from mobile callers, and fewer than 20% are able to accept video calls.
  • 74% of respondents revealed that their 911 centers are plagued by staff burnout, with many others exhibiting mental health warning signs such as anxiety, fatigue and low energy levels.

