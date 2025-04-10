New York Governor Highlights Impact of Federal Cuts on Infrastructure and Community Resilience Projects

Governor Kathy Hochul shared a breakdown of how the Trump administration’s cuts to the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program will impact critical infrastructure and community resilience projects in New York State in a recent news release. With this action, the federal Department of Homeland Security has revoked over $325.5 million in funding for projects that have not yet begun construction. Additionally, there is another $56 million worth of projects where work has already begun, that are potentially at risk.
“In the last few years, New Yorkers have faced hurricanes, tornadoes, blizzards, wildfires and even an earthquake –– and FEMA assistance has been critical to help us rebuild. Cutting funding for communities across New York is short sighted and a massive risk to public safety. Without support for resilience projects now, our communities will be far more vulnerable when disaster strikes next,” Governor Hochul said. “As I’ve said all along: no state in the nation can backfill the massive cuts being proposed in Washington, and it’s critical New Yorkers stand united to call out the damage this will cause.”
New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “It is far more expensive to rebuild than it is to prevent damage before it happens. Mitigation is the best way to save taxpayer dollars and increase resiliency. These projects were created with the sole purpose of helping prevent further damage from the storms that continue to impact the residents of New York State.”
The Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program supports states, local and territorial governments and Tribal Nations as they work to reduce their hazard risk. The program aims to support communities as they build capability and capacity. BRIC also encourages and aids innovation. It helps partnerships grow; supports infrastructure projects; and fosters flexibility and consistency.
Selected Federal Cuts by the Numbers:
- NYC – NYC DEP Central Harlem Cloudburst Flood Mitigation
- Federal funds: $50 million
- The Central Harlem Cloudburst Hub aims to reduce storm-related runoff and flooding spurred by high intensity rainfall events through the strengthening and improvement of stormwater infrastructure. The project is focused on a 370-acre area with primarily disadvantaged and low-income neighborhoods and contains six schools, two daycare centers, three hospitals, six places of worship and three elder care facilities.
- NYC – NYC DEP East Elmhurst Cloudburst Flood Mitigation
- Federal funds: $50 million
- The East Elmhurst Hub aims to reduce storm-related runoff and flooding spurred by high intensity rainfall events through the strengthening and improvement of stormwater infrastructure. The project is focused on a 485-acre area with primarily residential neighborhoods.
- NYC – NYC EDC Seaport Coastal Resilience Project
- Federal funds $42.4 million
- The NYCEDC Seaport Coastal Resilience Project will reduce flood risk to the Historic South Street Seaport by strengthening and improving infrastructure to mitigate impacts from multiple hazards including coastal flooding, sea level rise, extreme precipitation and urban heat island effect. The Historic South Street Seaport is a highly vulnerable mixed-use neighborhood that provides critical services to Lower Manhattan and beyond. The area houses many businesses, community facilities and a growing residential population.
- NYC – NYC DEP Kissena Corridor Cloudburst Hub
- Federal Share funds: $46.6 million
- The project aims to reduce storm-related runoff and flooding spurred by high intensity rainfall events by integrating traditional underground drainage infrastructure with above-ground solutions into ongoing urban infrastructure planning. Specifically, the focus is to enhance stormwater management through storage and surface flow infrastructure, while developing urban areas with benefits for citizens, local businesses and the city alike.
- NYC – NYC DEP Corona East Cloudburst Hub
- Federal Share funds: $47 million
- The project aims to reduce storm-related runoff and flooding spurred by high intensity rainfall events by integrating traditional underground drainage infrastructure with above-ground solutions into ongoing urban infrastructure planning. Specifically, the focus is to enhance stormwater management through storage and surface flow infrastructure, while developing urban areas with benefits for citizens, local businesses and the city alike.
- NYC – NYC DOB Stormwater Flooding Building Codes Provision Development
- Federal funds: $468,000
- Stormwater Flooding Building Codes Provision Development aims to support the development of stormwater flooding building code provisions that would address safety risks and reduce damages from stormwater flooding at the building level. Once developed and adopted, these code provisions would apply to buildings at-risk of stormwater flooding across New York City.
- NYC – NYCHA Polo Grounds Houses Coastal Storm Surge Barrier
- Federal funds: $11.5 million
- The project aims to support the construction of floodwalls on the northeast side of the NYCHA Polo Grounds Tower Development and the adjacent P.S. 046 Arthur Tappan public school to protect from coastal storm surge and future sea level rise.
- NYC – Breukelen Houses Stormwater Protection
- Federal funds: $16 million
- This is a phased flood mitigation project for a public housing complex to mitigate flood risk from a 10-year storm with a 4.8′ sea level rise. Mitigation will include bioretention and underground drainage basins.
- NYC – Hunts Point Food Security Mitigation
- Federal funds: $13 million
- The project aims to increase community resilience and protect New York City’s food supply by protecting two critical facilities against flooding. This project also reduces flood risk to community lifelines in the area, including food, water, shelter, safety and security.
- NYC – Stormwater Protections for Nostrand and Sheepshead Bay Houses
- Federal funds: $18.8 million
- The project aims to bring a flood risk reduction strategy to a Public Housing development that is vulnerable to stormwater flooding during a rain event of any magnitude, contributing to flood control in more extreme rain events. A backup power generation strategy will provide emergency power to a community center if it is needed in the event of a grid power disruption.
- Westchester – Upper Minkel Dam Decommissioning and Riparian Corridor Restoration
- Federal funds: $731,000
- The project is a result of a 2017 study which concluded that removing the Upper Minkel Dam, a high hazard Class “C” Dam, and restoring the stream and surrounding land would be of great environmental benefit, specifically by reducing the potential flood hazard associated with the dam, as well as restoring the stream’s natural systems. The design will allow for a low flow channel into Purdy Pond and includes a higher elevation flood storage shelf that will reduce and possibly eliminate any future flood events.
- New York Power Authority Vischer Ferry Dam Ice Jam and Flood Mitigation Project
- Federal funds: $24 million
- Until recently, NYPA had no organized method for addressing ice jam formation anywhere on the NYS Canal system. This project will reduce the formation of ice jam flooding and flush ice from the Vischer Ferry impoundment. This would avoid ice jam flooding and the potential for ice dam formation between Vischer Ferry Dam and Lock E-8.
- Buffalo – Building Codes: Modernizer workforce or expedited results
- Federal funds: $284,000
- Building Codes: Modernized Workforce for Expedited Results is a project designed to improve the City of Buffalo’s ability to meet and exceed the State’s mandates for building construction, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and other emerging technologies. This project has three major components: Workforce Training and Development, Building Code Support and Efficiency Management.