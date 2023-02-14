42.7 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness

New Zealand Declares State of Emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle Hits

By Homeland Security Today
#image_title

New Zealand has declared a national state of emergency for only the third time in its history on Tuesday as Cyclone Gabrielle caused widespread flooding, landslides and huge ocean swells, forcing evacuations and stranding people on rooftops.

Canceled flights stranded thousands of people, while hundreds of thousands remained without power.

“The severity and the breadth of the damage that we are seeing has not been experienced in a generation,” Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told a news conference on Tuesday.

Read the full story at Reuters

Previous articleU.K. Must Wake Up to China Threat, Says Former MI6 Chief
Next articlePregnant Russian Women Flying to Argentina for Citizenship, Officials Say
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals