NOAA: 2023 Worst Year on Record for Billion-Dollar Disasters

The U.S. experienced 23 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in the first eight months of 2023 — the largest number since records began.

Driving the news: “With approximately four months still left in the year, 2023 has already surpassed the previous record of 22 events seen in all of 2020,” per a statement from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) accompanying its report on the disasters Monday.

By the numbers: The 23 events include:

18 severe weather events.

Two flooding events.

One tropical cyclone (Hurricane Idalia).

One wildfire event.

One winter storm event.

Read the rest of the story from Axios here.