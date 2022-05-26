71 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, May 26, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Subject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness

NOAA Researchers Seek to Learn More About Tornado Experiences to Improve Safety

The information gathered by the Tornado Tales tool can also be used by other social scientists and local emergency managers.

By Homeland Security Today
Cleanup from the tornado that struck Pelham, Ala., on March 26, 2021. (City of Pelham)

Has a tornado hit your house or your community? Have you received a tornado alert? NOAA scientists want to hear your story.

The new Tornado Tales citizen science tool is an online survey that provides a way for people to anonymously report their tornado experiences. Developed by researchers at the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory (NSSL), the tool will be used to better understand how people receive, interpret and respond to tornado information from NOAA.

The survey asks basic questions to collect information about an individual’s responses to warnings and watches, including how they prepared for and monitored the weather and what safe space they used to shelter when a warning was issued by NOAA’s National Weather Service. This information can help NOAA identify areas where warning messages may not be resulting in the most safe and effective actions. This knowledge will help NOAA hone safety messages.

“While NOAA collects a lot of physical science data about storms from satellites and radars, the weather community has much less information about what people actually do when tornadoes strike,” said project coordinator Justin Sharpe, research scientist with the Cooperative Institute for Severe and High-Impact Weather Research and Operations (CIWRO) working at the NOAA NSSL. “We created this citizen science tool so that people can come to us and share their stories. This information will help us improve weather communication used to keep people safe.”

“Understanding people’s experiences gives scientists a much better picture of where research is needed, whether it’s research to improve safety messages or to assess the need for local changes, such as developing reasonable shelter options,” Sharpe added.

Like the sensors meteorologists use to study the atmosphere, Tornado Tales is designed to gather information, in this case about what people affected by weather are really doing and generate a more robust set of observations than NOAA social scientists currently have available.

The information gathered by the Tornado Tales tool can also be used by other social scientists, local emergency managers and NOAA’s National Weather Service forecasters to inform research and community engagement activities.

To share your story, visit https://apps.nssl.noaa.gov/tornado-tales/survey

Read more at NOAA

Previous articleFEMA Announces First Selections Awarded for Two Mitigation Grant Programs
Next articleNOAA Predicts Above-Normal 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals