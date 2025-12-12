spot_img
32.5 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, December 12, 2025
HomeFederal PagesDHS
DHSEmergency PreparednessState/Local Government

North Carolina Helene Recovery Surpasses $1 Billion in FEMA Funding as Additional $33 Million Approved

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
December 12, 2025

FEMA announced an additional $33 million for 44 North Carolina Tropical Storm Helene recovery projects recently.

The additional funding brings the total to more than $1 billion in Public Assistance grants to Western North Carolina communities. This funding is in addition to more than $2 billion in FEMA funding for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mission assignments supporting statewide debris clearance.

Here are some of the notable FEMA grants obligated to the state and communities:

$10.7 million to the City of Asheville for multiple projects including permanent repairs to the Bee Tree Dam and emergency protective measures taken by the city’s Water Resources Department.

$7.4 million to the North Carolina Department of Transportation for road repairs across Alleghany, Avery, Buncombe, Caldwell, and McDowell counties.

$3.4 million to Avery County for repairs to the senior center and administrative building.

$1.6 million to the Town of Beech Mountain for emergency protective measures taken following Helene, including temporary power to the emergency operations and mass distribution centers.

$1.2 million to the Town of Spruce Pine for repairs to their water and wastewater distribution systems.

$1 million to North Carolina Emergency Management for additional reimbursements for emergency protective measures, including activation for the state’s emergency response center critical life-saving public information.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
U.S. Coast Guard Authenticates Keel for Offshore Patrol Cutter Pickering

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved. POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES