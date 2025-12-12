North Carolina Helene Recovery Surpasses $1 Billion in FEMA Funding as Additional $33 Million Approved

FEMA announced an additional $33 million for 44 North Carolina Tropical Storm Helene recovery projects recently.

The additional funding brings the total to more than $1 billion in Public Assistance grants to Western North Carolina communities. This funding is in addition to more than $2 billion in FEMA funding for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mission assignments supporting statewide debris clearance.

Here are some of the notable FEMA grants obligated to the state and communities:

$10.7 million to the City of Asheville for multiple projects including permanent repairs to the Bee Tree Dam and emergency protective measures taken by the city’s Water Resources Department.

$7.4 million to the North Carolina Department of Transportation for road repairs across Alleghany, Avery, Buncombe, Caldwell, and McDowell counties.

$3.4 million to Avery County for repairs to the senior center and administrative building.

$1.6 million to the Town of Beech Mountain for emergency protective measures taken following Helene, including temporary power to the emergency operations and mass distribution centers.

$1.2 million to the Town of Spruce Pine for repairs to their water and wastewater distribution systems.

$1 million to North Carolina Emergency Management for additional reimbursements for emergency protective measures, including activation for the state’s emergency response center critical life-saving public information.

The original announcement can be found here.