North Carolina Officials Work to Prevent Future Flooding, Regardless of FEMA Flood Maps

Officials in North Carolina are taking steps to help ensure that previously flooded homes won’t be damaged again, regardless of whether federal flood maps indicate they are at risk or not.

More than 75% of homes in North Carolina whose owners applied for a federal disaster assistance block grant after Hurricane Matthew hit in 2016 were not located in federally designated flood zones, according to a report by the Raleigh News & Observer.

Now, officials are working to make sure those homes are rebuilt to higher standards, including requiring them to be elevated at least two feet above the highest point to which the water rose inside the building.

Read more at The Weather Channel

