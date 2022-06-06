NVFC Mourns Passing of Dave Finger

The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) has announced that chief of legislative and regulatory affairs Dave Finger, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on June 3. Dave has been an integral part of the NVFC team since 2005 and will be greatly missed.

Dave dedicated his career to utilizing political advocacy to make a difference and impact positive change for the fire and emergency services community. He received his bachelor’s degree in political economy at Michigan State University and his master’s degree in legislative affairs from The George Washington University. Prior to joining the NVFC, he was the lead staffer on first responder issues for the Research and Technology Subcommittee of the U.S. House of Representatives Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

Advocating on behalf of the volunteer fire and emergency services was a passion for Dave. He tackled many issues for the NVFC to tirelessly represent the interests of volunteer responders on Capitol Hill, with regulatory agencies, and as NVFC staff liaison for 20 NFPA standards-setting committees. He also facilitated numerous NVFC board committees as well as the EMS/Rescue Section. The NVFC staff and board routinely sought his advice and expertise on governmental and regulatory matters. He brought a depth of knowledge and insight to his role that resulted in numerous victories for the volunteer. He was always ready to step up to a challenge and was skilled at working with other groups and organizations to amplify messages and make the biggest impact.

“Dave was a true asset to the NVFC and a friend to all who knew him,” said NVFC CEO Sarah Lee. “Whether working on legislation, answering difficult inquiries, advising the board, or any number of other tasks, he was a respected voice people listened to and learned from. He faced his cancer battle just like he did everything else in his life – with strength, dignity, and his signature humor. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to Dave, but his memory, legacy, and the impact of his work will live on.”

A Michigan native, Dave was 44 years old. He leaves behind his wife, Allison, two young children, Vivienne, 7, and Sullivan, 2, as well as his father and two brothers. Obituary and memorial information will be posted when available on his cancer journey blog.

