Subject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness

One County’s Whole-Community Approach to All-Hazards Preparedness

Vernon County is no stranger to severe floods, straight-line winds, and tornadoes.

By Homeland Security Today
(Vernon County Emergency Management)

In addition to being an active core partner with the La Crosse, Wis., National Weather Service office, Vernon County Emergency Management has consistently been proactive in promoting whole community weather awareness with residents, municipalities, and schools.

Vernon County is no stranger to severe floods, straight-line winds, and tornadoes. This past year, Emergency Management Director Brandon Larson has taken a comprehensive whole-community approach to all-hazards weather preparedness.

In January 2022 the county was certified as StormReady. In the spring, Larson partnered with Wisconsin Emergency Management and was awarded a FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program grant. He was able to distribute 267 NOAA Weather Radios with backup batteries to critical facilities such as schools, daycares, and long-term care as well as residents of Vernon County.

Larson has a strong drive to be proactive and promotes weather safety year-round by getting out into the communities to promote awareness and preparedness so residents have the tips and tools they need to be prepared for any weather that comes our way.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

