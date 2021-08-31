One Dead and Seven Missing as Hurricane Nora Hits Mexico’s Pacific Coast

Hurricane Nora caused floods and landslides along Mexico’s Pacific coast Sunday, while making landfall and passing just inland of the Mazatlan resort area before veering into the Gulf of California and weakening into a tropical storm.

Communities in the coastal states of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco experienced heavy rain and rough surf as the storm moved northward hugging the shoreline. Though it rapidly lost strength and barely remaining a tropical storm by late Sunday, forecasters warned that its heavy rains still remained a danger for coastal areas.

The Jalisco state government said a teenager from Spain died Saturday night when a hotel partially collapsed in Puerto Vallarta amid severe flooding when Nora passed by the tourist city as a Category 1 hurricane. A woman was also missing there after her car was swept away. Officials said flooding damaged 500 homes and two people were injured in a landslide.

Read the full story at AP News

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)