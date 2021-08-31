73 F
One Dead and Seven Missing as Hurricane Nora Hits Mexico’s Pacific Coast

By Homeland Security Today
This image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows severe weather systems, Hurricane Nora, upper left, and Hurricane Ida, upper right, over the North American continent on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Hurricane Nora is churning northward up Mexico's Pacific Coast toward the narrow Gulf of California, after making a sweep past the Puerto Vallarta area. (NOAA via AP)

Hurricane Nora caused floods and landslides along Mexico’s Pacific coast Sunday, while making landfall and passing just inland of the Mazatlan resort area before veering into the Gulf of California and weakening into a tropical storm.

Communities in the coastal states of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco experienced heavy rain and rough surf as the storm moved northward hugging the shoreline. Though it rapidly lost strength and barely remaining a tropical storm by late Sunday, forecasters warned that its heavy rains still remained a danger for coastal areas.

The Jalisco state government said a teenager from Spain died Saturday night when a hotel partially collapsed in Puerto Vallarta amid severe flooding when Nora passed by the tourist city as a Category 1 hurricane. A woman was also missing there after her car was swept away. Officials said flooding damaged 500 homes and two people were injured in a landslide.

Read the full story at AP News

