55 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, October 15, 2025
One Dead and Two Missing After Typhoon Remnants Lash Western Alaska

Over 50 people rescued in Alaska while severe weather kills woman in New York City

Flooding photo in Western Alaska taken by Alaska DOT&PF crews on Oct. 9, 2025 after the first round of coastal flooding. (Photo: Alaska DOT&PF)

One person was dead and two were missing in western Alaska on Monday after the remnants of Typhoon Halong over the weekend brought hurricane-force winds and ravaging storm surges and floodwaters that swept some homes away, authorities said. More than 50 people had been rescued – some plucked from rooftops.

Officials warned of a long road to recovery and a need for continued support for the hardest-hit communities with winter just around the corner. A US coast guard official, Capt Christopher Culpepper, described the situation in the villages of Kipnuk and Kwigillingok as “absolute devastation”.

Elsewhere in the US, severe weather killed a woman in New York City who was struck by a solar panel, and Manhattan’s Columbus Day parade was canceled. Phoenix-area rescuers found the body of a man whose truck was swept away by floodwaters, and crews in southern California prepared for potential mudslides in fire-ravaged areas.

