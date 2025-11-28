One Month After Typhoon Halong Alaska Recovery Efforts Surpass $41 Million

Responders across the federal family are working closely with the State of Alaska, local and non-profit organizations to help Alaskans affected by the severe storms, flooding, and remnants of Typhoon Halong that occurred October 8-13, 2025, according to FEMA.

By the Numbers

Over 2,000 Alaskans evacuated from affected areas.

evacuated from affected areas. More than 600 individuals from 161 households in Anchorage hotel rooms.

from in Anchorage hotel rooms. More than 22,000 meals delivered to individuals sheltering in hotel rooms.

meals delivered to individuals sheltering in hotel rooms. More than 1,700 applications received for state individual assistance.

applications received for state individual assistance. More than 1,200 individuals and households registered with FEMA.

individuals and households registered with FEMA. 805 home inspections completed to assess property damage.

home inspections completed to assess property damage. State and FEMA teams conducted 43 visits to impacted communities to register people for assistance.

to register people for assistance. FEMA’s dedicated Alaska Call Center received 1,099 inbound calls and made 2,933 outbound calls.

Alaskans have four weeks to apply for FEMA assistance related to losses suffered as a result of Tropical Storm Halong. The deadline to apply with FEMA is Dec. 22. This is also the deadline to apply with the Small Business Administration for a physical damage low-interest loan related to the disaster.

The deadline for the State of Alaska’s Individual Assistance program is Jan. 8. Survivors are encouraged to register for both State and FEMA Individual Assistance programs to maximize their recovery efforts.

The original announcement can be found here.